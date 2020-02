Ask Rane & Digambar what they have done for Mhadei: CM

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has dismissed opposition’s demand of releasing white paper on Mhadei.. He has also attacked two former Congress chief ministers – Pratapsing Rane and Digambar Kamat. On the contrary, he has appealed all the opposition to join hands with the government to fight a united battle on Mhadei

The chief minister was at a function of Goa police where 44 new Maruti Ertiga vehicles were handed over to the police department by a local dealer.