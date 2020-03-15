As schools to remain closed, confusion prevails over exams

Valpoi: With COVID-19 concerns growing, the Goa government has ordered closure of all educational institutions from primary school level till March 31, but another notification of the government also says that all exams from class I to XII will be as per schedule and this has put many students and their parents in a dilemma.

Many parents said that since the high school exams are scheduled from March 20 and ending on March 31, they will have to send their children to school after March 19. They said this needs to be clarified by the government with immediate effect.

“If the government is so much concerned then it should postpone the exams and reschedule them after reviewing the situation in the state,” said a parent.

Interestingly, all aided schools following headmasters association and Diocesan Society of Education ‘time-table for summative exam’ are scheduled to conduct exams from March 20.

“It is good that the government has suspended school classes but how does the government’s decision of suspending classes to avoid spread of coronavirus will be effective if exams will go on as per schedule,” questioned another parent, whose ward will be answering class VIII exam.

When contacted few heads of schools from the state, they said that they are following the guidelines issued by the education department and, as per notification, exams will be conducted as per scheduled dates from March 20.

Parents, however, are seeking clarity as on one side the government has announced suspension of classes till March 31 and in another communiqué, all exams are slated to go on as per scheduled dates.

“May be the government took into consideration other parts of the country where primary and high school exams are over. But in Goa high school exams are held during the last week of March and primary schools conduct exams in the first week of April,” said a parent, adding, the government should clear the confusion on the school examinations.