Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Arpora

Mapusa: Artist Shireen Mody (65) was on Sunday allegedly killed by her gardener in a shed at the backyard of her house at Vegas Vaddo in Arpora. Strangely the gardener, who ran away from the house after allegedly killing the artist, was also found dead a few metres away from the residence.

Anjuna police identified the dead gardener as Praful Jana (65).

Mody was an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder, and was from Mumbai. She had been residing in Goa for the last 30 years. Her gardener hailed from Odisha and had been working with her for the last three years.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday morning when Mody was to go out. The gardener had asked Mody to meet him at around 11 am in the shed at the backyard, where both of them got into a scuffle. Jana allegedly hit the victim with a blunt object – suspected to be iron rod – causing grievous injuries to her.

Following the assault, the gardener took to his heels.

However, maids reached out to Mody and shifted her to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, where she succumbed to the head injuries.

Police sources said that duo used to argue over work, adding that the accused was an alcoholic.

Strangely, the gardener was found lying on the lane near the house by neighbours, who called ‘108 ambulance’ to shift him to the North Goa district hospital. However, he also died on the way to the hospital.

The CCTV footage from the house shows the accused running from the Mody residence.

Police suspected that Jana sustained serious injuries while attempting to scale the compound wall.

An Anjuna police team led by police inspector Navlesh Dessai rushed to the spot and conducted panchanama.

A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence.

“We have conducted panchanama and registered a murder case, and are recording statements in the case,“ Dessai said.

North Goa superintendent of police Utkrisht Prasoon and deputy superintendent of police Gajanan Prabhudesai also visited the crime scene at Arpora.