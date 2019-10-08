Artist Mody died of head injuries: confirms post-mortem

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Anjuna police on Monday handed over body of artist Shireen Mody to her family members after the post-mortem.

The reports confirm death of Mody was due to head injuries caused due to hit by a blunt objected.

Police informed that post-mortem on the gardener was not conducted as the family members are expected to arrive in Goa on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that on Sunday Shireen Mody, a 65-year-old artist was allegedly killed by her gardener in a shed at the backyard of her house at Vegas Vaddo in Arpora. Strangely the gardener, who ran away from the house after allegedly killing the artist, was also a found dead a few metres away from the residence. The gardener was identified as Praful Jana (65).

The incident had taken place around 11 am when the accused had asked Mody to meet him in the shed at the backyard where both of them got into scuffle. Jana allegedly hit Mody with a blunt objected suspected to be iron rod causing grievous injuries to her.

Following the assault, the gardener took to his heels. However, maids reached out to Mody and shifted her to the Goa Medical College and

Hospital at Bambolim, where she succumbed to the head injuries. Police sources said that the duo used to argue over work, adding that the accused was an alcoholic. Strangely, the gardener was found lying on the lane near the house by neighbours, who called ‘108 ambulance’ to shift him to the North Goa district hospital.

However, he also died on the way to the hospital. The CCTV footage from the house shows the accused running from the Mody’s residence. Police suspected that Jana sustained serious injuries while attempting to scale the compound wall.

Anjuna police is investigating the case.