Art and the challenge

Over the past few years, the coming of October has become synonymous with the Inktober challenge for artists, both professional and amateur. NT KURIOCITY spoke to a few youngsters to know how they live up to the challenge and more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

Over the last few weeks, you may have noticed artists (professionals to beginners) uploading artworks on social media with the #inktober and #inktober2019 hashtags.

Started by artist Jake Parker in 2009, as a way of improving skill and developing positive drawing habits, the Inktober challenge comprises a list of prompts that artists follow to create an artwork a day, through the month. And it continues to remain ever popular today, even in Goa.

Beavan D’Mello who is currently pursuing his diploma in filmmaking got to know about Inktober through his mates. He began participating two years ago. This year, he has been concentrating on quick and comical adventure stories. “I love telling stories through my medium, and what better way to catch people’s attention than through comic characters. I dedicate an hour to my daily sketches, I have a book in which I draw them all with a black pen,” he says, adding that he is happy with the feedback he has received from his posts so far and he hopes to continue this in years to come as well.

A freelance graphic designer, Sheebani Kunde too has been participating in the challenge for the past two years. Kunde dedicates 15 to 20 minutes every day for drawing and does not follow any theme. She draws whatever comes to her mind at that point of time. Kunde says: “I think it’s okay if you skip a day or two because no one’s sitting with a gun pointing at you. With this challenge I’m improving my skills and style.”

Currently pursuing his Masters in Design (MDes), Adersh Alornekar came to know about Inktober from Jake Parker’s YouTube account and has been participating for the past three years. He follows the official prompt list but there are other prompts as well. “It’s kind of a challenge to make art on a random theme per day and that’s the part I like the most,” says Alornekar, a resident of Porvorim.

For tools he uses pens, pencils, copic markers and his Wacom tablet for digital works. He says: “It is not every day that I can complete the challenge, but I do make an effort.”

For Alornekar, Inktober makes him feel like a part of the global art community and skipping a day does give a guilty feeling. “Inktober helps me to put my imagination to the test. Most of the time, I keep my illustrations original while working on the theme, which helps build confidence in my skills and technique. And it’s exciting because there are so many social media platforms on which you can share your work. Knowing that people all over the world can see your work is the most satisfying feeling as an artist,” he says.

A third year fine arts student, Anaina Braganza was initially hesitant about Inktober as she didn’t think she could keep up with the daily factor. But she decided to give it a shot this year. “I follow the main prompt list by Jake Parker. And just for the fun of it I challenged myself to always have a banana incorporated in the drawing and then colour only the banana,” she says.

This challenge, she says has helped her thinking process, helped in ideation, and in time management. “I usually think of ideas whenever I’m free, or prior to when I sit to draw. Once I’ve got a few ideas, I start making a scribble with a pencil and finalise what I’m doing. I loved the experience so far, it’s challenging but I managed to do something I thought I wouldn’t be able to. I’m looking forward to doing it next year as well,” says Braganza.

An architecture student, Aarya Salgaonkar got to know about Inktober two years back. While she didn’t manage to complete it the first time around, this year, Salgaonkar has managed to complete a majority of the prompts so far.

And she has tried using different techniques such as single line drawing, pattern usage, street art techniques, etc. “I prefer using a black gel pen. This challenge helped as a stress buster from the daily hustle and bustle,” she says.

Designer-illustrator, Govit Morajkar is more interested in architectural illustrations of Goa. Thus his Inktober work consists mainly of sketches of Goan houses. “When I joined Instagram two years ago I came across #inktober. The challenge is very impressive and promising for artists. For me, I got to interact with new artists. You also learn new styles and techniques, and working with different mediums, etc,” he says, adding that the daily challenge improves skills, confidence, observation, and rendering.

Just like everyone else, illustrator-animator, Vesley Carrasco found out about Inktober through word of mouth and inktober posts. After learning about Jake Parker and what he was trying to achieve, Carrasco has been enthusiastically participating in the challenge for the past four years. “There aren’t any ramifications for missing a day. But at the same time one can miss out on an amazing artwork that could have been out there and that in itself is a driving factor for consistency which is a big part in self-development,” he says.

The daily challenge is an ingenious way to help an individual think out of the box and avoid any cliché ideas within the confines of time pressure, he says. “As I always say throw out the first idea that comes to mind and run with what follows. Apart from that, the structure on its own helps us develop our skills. As we’ve all heard the phrase ‘practice makes perfect’ and working out a new artwork each day is the perfect equation to achieve that.”

One an average he dedicates approximately two to three hours a day for the artwork. There isn’t any special technique really, says Carrasco who simply starts off with rough doodles and then moves on to drawing on paper with an HB or 2B pencil finishing off with black ink pen which requires control and precision. And no one should be afraid to draw, he believes. “If you see a far superior work done by some renowned artist, don’t see it as a threat but as a challenge. Inktober is all about developing one’s skill set and that takes time, patience and practice so grab a pen and paper and enjoy the moment,” he says.