Arlekar appeals to people to reflect on need of Sunburn

Panaji: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajendra Arlekar on Monday appealed to the people to ponder over the necessity of events like Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival to promote tourism.

Following the death of three youth, who had come to attend the particular festival, Arlekar in his Twitter message said, “Do we really need events like Sunburn to promote tourism? Can we not redefine our priorities in this sector? Let’s ponder.” The dance and music festival was held at Vagatore beach from December 27 to December 29.

Later speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Arlekar said the image of Goa is getting tarnished at the global level due to the events like Sunburn festival, especially when allegations as regards availability of drugs at this festival are made.

“I feel that there should be a high-level committee of the government, with the possible monitoring by the Chief Minister, for screening entertainment as well as art and culture events taking place in the state,” he suggested, observing that this committee should take decision as to whether the said events should be allowed or termed unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the Goa Forward Party has held the government responsible for the deaths of the three youngsters over the past two days.

“The Chief Minister, Tourism Minister @BabuAjgaonkar has played lip service saying there is no drugs in and around venue of #EDM,” GFP leader Durgadas Kamat tweeted, adding that “action is needed or else drugs will finish out future generations in the state”.