Anura crashes out; Tanisha, Pranjal in quarters

Peddem, Mapusa

Goa’s Anura Prabhudesai, India’s seventh ranked, stretched herself but was unable to stop Agrey Mugda to record the first upset in the Badminton Association of India (BAI) All India Senior Badminton Ranking tournament organised by Goa Badminton Association (GBA) at SAG Sports Complex in Peddem, Mapusa on Friday. Later through the day she won her doubles tied with Riya Mokerjee beating Harita M and Anjali Rawat 21-18, 14-21, 21-10.

Anura started the first match of the morning, giving the first point but coming back to wrest the initiative back and both shared points thereafter – Anu trying to attack and her opponent forcing her on the back foot – till the score read 3-3.

Anu then gripped the initiative catching Agrey unaware with her deft drops and shots and raced to a 9-3 points lead only to allow Agrey to come back and level the score at 11-11. Both players, once again, kept winning points till the scoreboard read 18-18.

It was at this stage that Agrey wrested the lead from Anu and went on to wrap the first game 21-19.

Anura started the second match less confidently and though she won the first point, Agrey did not seem to be in any mood of allowing Anura dominate the proceedings from the start. Anura kept slipping with her unforced errors and when the second game was tied 14-14, she asked for medical assistance – for an injury on her right leg.

Agrey maintained her one point leave and at times extended it to two, till Anura used to fight back and draw even as Agrey broke through and went on to win the game and match on 21-17.

Lather through the day, Goa’s Tanisha Crasto and Pranjal Chimulkar along with their partners stormed into the quarter finals in Women’s doubles event.

Pranjal and her partner T Samatroy from Kerala knocked out third seeds Agno Anto and Ashna Roy 17-21, 21-14, 24-22.

In another exciting match, Tanisha and her partner Sahithi Bandi came back brilliantly from a set down to upset the fifth seeded pairing of Shruti KP and Ningshi Hazarika by a 17-21, 22-20, 21-15.

Following are the other results:

Women’s Singles Main Draw Round 32: Mugdha Agrey (MAH) beat Anura Prabhudesai [7] Goa 21-19, 21-17; Vaishnavi Bhale (MAH) [11] beat Anjana Kumari (GOA) 21-8, 21-12

Women’s Doubles Main Draw Pre-Quarter Finals: Sahithi Bandi /Tanisha Crasto (TS/GOA) beat Ningshi Block HAZARIKA/Sruthi KP [5] (CAG/KER) 17-21, 22-20, 21-15; Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar /T. Samantroy (KER) beat Agna Anto/Ashna Roy [3] 17-21, 21-14, 24-22.