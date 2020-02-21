Anti-CAA protestors resolve to oppose NPR, Census 2021

Panaji: The participants of the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Panaji on Friday resolved not to cooperate with government agencies for the National Population Register (NPR) and Census 2021 enumeration exercises. Over 15,000 people took part in the rally, organised by the ‘Goa Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR’.

“We pledge that till the CAA-NPR-NRC is withdrawn, we will not furnish any information whatsoever for the purposes of NPR or for Census 2021,” read the resolution adopted at the rally.

Inviting Goans to visit Assam to see the suffering of the people there in detention camps following implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), advocate A S Tapdi from Assam said lakhs of people have become “stateless” in that state.

Addressing the gathering at the Azad Maidan, Tapdi said that despite practising as a lawyer for many years and defending migrants at present in Assam, he has become a victim of NRC. He said that his name does not figure in the NRC. He said it is not a question of either Muslims or Hindus but NRC will result in suffering for all.

Stating that politicians are lying to the people, Tapdi said that NRC will affect everyone regardless of religion or caste and urged Goans not to stop protesting against the new citizenship law and the National Population Register (NPR) and NRC proposals. He advised Goans to remain united and prepare themselves for the fight against the government’s proposals.

“Assam was once known for tea and national parks but now it is known for its detention camps and stateless existence. People are being huddled along with hardcore criminals,” Tapdi said while praising the unity of Goans, which, he said, made the state different from the other parts of the country.

Alerting Goans not to wait for the last moment, he said, “Once you are found with no proper documents, you will be declared ‘D’ category – either doubtful voter or dubious voter.”

A student Aisha Rena demanded freedom from CAA, NRC and NPR. She said the protests started in Delhi after 25,000 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students went on a day’s token fast. She also narrated the scenes of how police chased the students and used their lathis and guns against them. “The police also committed atrocities against Jamia Millia Islamia students by entering in the library and thrashing the students,” she said adding that the police were trying to suppress the struggle.

“But Shaheen Bagh was born and the people there rose to protest,” she said. “They vowed not to allow ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and also not to allow the dreams of BJP and RSS to be realised in India and will win the struggle against CAA, NRC and NPR,’’ she said, while another PhD student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rahul Sonpimple said only after BJP came to power, it started tagging people as nationalists and anti-nationals.

Most of the sufferers will be sweepers, waiters, fishermen and banjaras, as many of these people hail from the lower strata of the society and they do not have any certificates, said Ramkrishna Zalmi. He said that the Goan adivasis will find it difficult to produce their birth certificate and as such they will suffer a lot.

Nabila Hassan, a practising Supreme Court lawyer, said that mass protests inspired her to work against CAA, NRC and NPR. She said these exercises will cost the government huge amounts of money which could hit the economy and ultimately the nation will suffer.

Arturo D’Souza said the MLAs who are turning a blind eye to the public opinion will not come to power again.

A student from Goa University Pasangi Dhage said the image of police is getting tarnished due to their brutality against the protestors. He alleged that teachers are pressurising them to participate in pro-CAA rallies and meetings.

Albertina Almeida urged the participants to keep fighting until CAA is revoked. Expressing fear that Goans will lose OCI (overseas citizen of India) card, she said that village panchayats should pass resolution against the ‘black law’. Rama Kankonkar said Talaulim, Bambolim, Azossim and Curca village panchayats have already adopted resolutions against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Politicians including leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat, MLA Rohan Khaunte, GPCC chief Girish Chodankar, Congress party member Amarnath Panjikar, ex-Panaji mayor Surendra Furtado, Aam Aadmi Party member Valmiki Naik, president of All Goa Muslim Jamaats and Associations Bashir Ahmed Shaikh and others were also present at the public meeting.

Earlier, a rally was staged and participants marched through the city holding banners and placards and shouting slogans against the new citizenship law. The rally culminated in the public meet at Azad Maidan.

Prakash Kamat, who was the convenor of the rally, read out the resolution, “In the end, they firmly resolve to ensure that our Constitution and our laws shall always be founded and continue to be founded on the principles of justice, equality, secularism, socialism, democracy. Therefore, we are against any form of discrimination, directly or indirectly, on grounds of religion, caste, gender, class sexual orientation, ability, age, occupation. We firmly say no to CAA-NPR-NRC which takes away the core constitutional principles of and which makes the already vulnerable population further vulnerable.’’