Anti-CAA protestors read out Preamble at Miramar Circle

Panaji: A group of concerned citizens on Sunday held a symbolic protest at the Miramar Circle in Panaji against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The protestors from all walks of life came together under the banner of the ‘Goa Against CAA’ to oppose the “communal and anti-national agenda” of the central government.

Demanding repeal of the CAA in the interest of the nation, the protestors asked the Centre not to go ahead with the NRC and the NPR.

They read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in Hindi, English, Urdu, Konkani and Marathi. They were seen holding a poster of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and placards, one of which read in Konkani: ‘Garibank tras divpachem bandh kara’ (stop harassing the poor).

They said that there is a need to ignite the spirit of nationalism among all the citizens and compel the government to bow down to their demands. They ended the symbolic protest by singing the national anthem.