Anshuman, Shantesh set up title clash

Panaji: Anshuman Agarwal will meet Shantesh Mapsekar in the Junior Boys final of the State Table Tennis Championship being played at Dr SPM Stadium, Taleigao on Sunday. In the semi-final, Anshuman overcame Aaron Colace 3-1 (11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5), while Shantesh Mapsekar cruised past Jayz Gomes 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-8) to book a final spot.

In the men’s quarterfinal matches, Dheeraj Rai beat Kewal Tahmankar 4-1 (11-6, 12-14, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6) and in the other match, junior boys finalist, Anshuman Agarwal clinched a close after he overcame Manish Yadav’s resistance beating him 4-3 (11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-5). Sanmay Paranjpe had an easy encounter with Shantesh Mapsekar after he outplayed him 4-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 11-2), while Diljeet Velingker beat Sidhant Parekh 4-3 (8-11, 11-4, 12-10, 12-14, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10) to enter the semis. The finals in all categories will be held today for which Commonwealth Games medallist Manika Batra will be the chief guest.