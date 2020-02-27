‘Amateur’ water sports boat operators risk lives of tourists

JOSEPH PINTO | NT

Calangute

Water sports activities are a popular attraction for tourists in Goa, however, some water sports owners risk lives of tourists by hiring unlicensed operators to ride the boats to save a few thousands on salaries.

Owing to this, many minor accidents have come to light involving tourists swimming in the swimming zone due to rash riding. Such tourists have also brought the matter to the attention of the prime minister’s office and the ministry of tourism, New Delhi through letters.

Water sports activities such as jet ski, banana rides, para sailing, scuba diving, dolphin trips are popular among the tourists.

However, the water sports owners sometimes hire amateur operators and the reason being to cut cost on salaries and in such a situation the water sports activity becomes a risky adventure. A para sailing boat operator is paid between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

President of Sinquerim Water Sports Association Paul Silveira, when contacted, said that water sports owners in Goa do not have a state-level water sports association.

“Due to occurrence of incidents, I had moved the High Court and then a queue system was put in place. Regarding amateur operators, the authorities should crackdown on those who do not have license to operate the water sports boats. These two seasons, the business has been slack due to drop in tourist footfalls,” he said.

As per the records of Captain of Ports, the number of vessels registered in Goa is 2000 while licenses issued by the National Institute of Water Sports are 1807 for the whole of India of which around 50 per cent constitute Goans.

As per para sailing records from the Captain of Ports, the number of vessels registered is 198 while the National Institute of Water Sports has issued 89 licenses in three years indicating that 109 operators are without the license.

Nodal officer, Professor Sutheeshna Babu of National Institute of Water Sports, Goa, when contacted, said “that this is the only department issuing license for operating sports vessels in whole of India. The water sports owners obtain license for one boat and if having another boat, it is let in the hands of amateur operator as such minor accidents take place.”

The Captain of Ports James Braganza, when contacted, said that the National Institute of Water Sports, being the licensing authority, needs to act on irregularities.

PI (tourism) Suraj Divkar told this daily that till two years ago, there used to be many incidents involving water sports boats but now with lean tourist season that number has reduced and not many tourists prefer to complain to the police in case of any minor mishap.

Coastal PI Wilson D’Souza said that “when we go out on patrolling at sea to keep terror activity at bay we crack down on water sports operators for not having lifejackets, overloading, the operator not possessing licence or for conducting the activity beyond one nautical mile and then we hand them over to the tourism department for action.”

Deputy director of tourism Rajesh Kale said that “there have been instances wherein tourists have written to the prime minister’s office and ministry of tourism, New Delhi on issues related to water sports activities in Goa. When the costal police refer erring operators to us, we carry out an inquiry and impose a fine between Rs 2000-5000. However, we do not have the manpower to keep a check on the activities of the operators.”

SP Dinraj Govekar, coastal and marine police, said when erring operators are handed over to the concerned departments, those departments are the ones that have to take necessary action.