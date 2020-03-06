All the right moves

The first international rhythmic gymnastics judge from India, Varsha Upadhye has also set up the first rhythmic gymnastics academy in the country. She talks with NT BUZZ about her passion for the sport, the challenges, and her dream

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

Post the Commonwealth Games 2006 in Melbourne, where she was a judge for rhythmic gymnastics, Varsha Upadhye noticed that there was an urgent need to improve India’s performance at the international level. It was this that motivated, the former gymnast, to found the first rhythmic gymnastics academy in the country, in Maharashtra – Premier Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy.

“At that time hardly anyone knew about rhythmic gymnastics. With whoever was interested, I got them together and we started doing rhythmic gymnastics,” she recalls.

And she already had a goal in mind. “I knew that the next Commonwealth Games would be in India in 2010 and I took this as a challenge and started preparing the team for India. And we made it. In 2010, the entire India team had been trained by one coach,” she says. However, at this point, she began to receive criticism from people. Although she had passed the international judging exam conducted by the International Gymnastics Federation, people pointed out that as a coach, she was not certified. Upadhye then went on to do an international coaching course. And over the last few years, her students have gone on to represent the country at world championships and Commonwealth Games. With more than 200 students, the academy today has five centres around Mumbai.

“Rhythmic gymnastics requires music, choreography expression, emotion, and we in India already have all this. We are emotional, flexible, name the quality and we have it. In fact, we have seen Russian women using Bollywood music for their choreography,” she says.

But for the sport to progress in India, one of the key things that needs to change, she says, is the mindset of parents. “When I began gymnastics at the age of six, my mother enrolled me because I used to fall ill often. She thought that if I do a little exercise my health would improve. But today, parents know everything there is to know about the field. They think about the returns first,” she says, which is all well and fine, but extra knowledge can be dangerous, she says. The same goes for having only half information. “Sometimes they keep listening to everybody around them and they don’t talk to the coach who will give them the actual answer. Also, if the children are winning medals, they are happy. But if the child doesn’t get a medal, they are not ready to accept this. I tell them that sometimes even Tendulkar would get out with scores like 0 or 1. It’s not the end of the world. But they are not ready to listen,” she says.

At times there are instances when students enrol only to get the sport quota marks for their examinations. “This really bothers me because the child starts training with us sometimes at ages as young as three and half years. As a coach I form an emotional bond with these children and we dream together of winning medals, and work towards it. And then suddenly a student just leaves. Of course we can’t stop them but it is disappointing,” she says.

More infrastructural support from the government is also necessary, she says. “Maharashtra scored the highest number of medals at Khelo India 2020, which is a good thing. But this competition should be considered just as a base. The participants then need to make a leap from there to world championships. And that is where we are lagging behind,” she says. She further adds that there needs to be proper thought given into the location for creating stadiums; they should not be constructed where it is harder for people to get to.

Another issue that Upadhye has had to contend with for years is the absence of a sports calendar. “When I began, I used to tell parents that I did not know when the next competition would be, because there is no calendar in place, unlike in other sports where it is prepared in advance. And nothing has changed even today,” she says. Having a calendar in place would enable the coach to formulate a proper plan, she says. “Also, when this is the case, parents think that there is nothing happening in this sport and it is not worth it,” she adds.

However, Upadhye ensures that she gives the sport her all, in whatever way she can. In fact today, her students have also taken up coaching as a profession and are doing well. “I have always told them to work honestly and money will come to you. Today there is a trend where some people are getting attracted to the academy because they are looking at it as a business. But business will work only as long as you put in honest work,” she says, and adds, “For me, I hope to stay healthy and to continue with this sport.”

(Varsha Upadhye will be one of the speakers at the upcoming TEDxPanaji event to be held on March 8 at Kala Academy, Panaji. Her students will also be performing rhythmic gymnastics live for the first time ever in Goa)