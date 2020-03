All is well in Congress?

The Congress not fielding a candidate at Sancoale has drawn flak from within the party, other opposition parties and ironically even the ruling party. This has not abated even after the state unit President Girish Chodankar having accepted responsibility for the Sancoale fiasco.

The Sancoale Zp constituency has seen the unanimous elections of BJP Anita Thorat, a Mauvin Godinho backed candidate.

Inadvertently or otherwise the opposition Congress and all other parties did not field a candidate.