All infra projects to be completed by 2022: CM

Ponda: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that all infrastructure projects undertaken in the state will be completed by 2022, which will meet the infra requirements for the next 25 years. The infra projects include the Patradevi-Canacona bypass road and the new Zuari bridge. Work for new Borim bridge will also be taken up. The projects are getting funds from the Centre, Sawant said.

Addressing a gathering at Shapur in Ponda taluka as the chief guest for the function held for launching the newly-built Curti bypass on Ponda-Belagavi highway, Sawant said that development works have been going on in the entire state, admitting that the works have inconvenienced the people and affected the environment.

“After the year 2022 no big infrastructure projects will be taken up in the state,” Sawant said.

On the government’s recent loan borrowings, Sawant observed that the borrowings are within the limit and that there is nothing to worry. Loan limit is fixed for every financial year and presently the state has not breached the limit, Sawant maintained.

Government’s expenditure on waste management has increased. Every year crores of rupees are spent on waste management, he said, adding that if people act responsibly and manage their own garbage properly then the government can save a lot of money.

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar, Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik and other dignitaries also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Pauskar said that all sewerage-related works in Ponda taluka will be completed soon, and that all the roads in the taluka will be hotmixed by May-end.

Gaude expressed happiness over the completion of the particular infra project.

Naik extended his support to the government for taking up infra works, urging the Chief Minister to undertake development works in the Ponda constituency. The Rs 81-crore Curti bypass is around 7-km long that starts at Shapur Ponda and ends at Khandepar. It has two flyovers and six underpasses.