All I need is some sleeeeeep

On March 13, the world observed World Sleep Day, designed to raise awareness on sleep that we compromise on due to our habits and modern lifestyle. NT BUZZ gets people’s pulse on this sleep that everyone loves but can’t get enough of

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

We all carry several burdens, some that we talk about and some that we keep private, but one common burden that a lot of us share is ‘sleep deprivation’.

Intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects and driving, World Sleep Day, which was observed on March 13, is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society. The aim is clear – to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

Sleeping late, waking up early, insomnia, erratic sleep and disturbed sleep are all patterns of sleep deprivation that are linked to adults. However, the unhealthy trend is being noticed in the younger population of children and teenagers.

And while we blame it on studies, work, stress, smartphones, sleep for some is a necessity while for others it’s a luxury:

I love my sleep. The longer I sleep the happier and less cranky I am.

But, I have realised that I can’t sleep like before. Work commitments, dreams within dreams, social and family obligations (parties), social media, movie apps and my mind not able to unwind at the end of the day, are all reasons why I can’t sleep well now. I now keep waking up, even before my alarm rings, and when I wake up I am exhausted, but I can’t go back to sleep.”

Shubham Mandrekar, engineer, Parra

I have to wake up early as my mother has to get me ready for school. I don’t get to sleep in the afternoon because of homework and other classes. Since my mother works, she takes up my lessons at night. But, atleast on a Sunday I should be allowed to sleep, but that one day, when God rested, I have to go for Sunday school to church where attendance is compulsory. I am waiting for the summer holidays to sleep.”

Nieta Rodrigues,

primary student, Mapusa

With work and responsibilities one tends to sleep less. Plus let’s not forget our friend the cell phone that takes our sleep away. This lack of sleep later manifests in many health related issues, both physical and mental. One needs to sleep in time to have healthy sleep patterns.”

Alisha Dias, assistant professor, Assolna

Sleep is essential and is a natural process. It’s a way of refreshing. Being a sportsperson, I have to get up early and because I like my nightlife I have to compromise on my sleep and no matter what time I sleep I wake up by sunrise. But I make sure that I have power naps in between during the day.”

Dattesh Priolkar, sportsperson, Panaji

Sleep is the most underestimated component contributing to good health. It is as important as exercising or eating a balanced diet. Whether its stress or busy working schedules or just extra screen time watching series, people are unfortunately sleeping way lesser than before. With a toddler at home who is a light sleeper, managing my sleep routines has also been difficult. Less sleep often results in lesser energy, being cranky, unhealthy weight and other issues. A short nap post meal is also extremely important which I am not able to manage as well. I hope that people understand how privileged they are if they can manage a seven-eight hour sleep cycle along with a 30-40 minutes afternoon nap!

Pooja Lawande,

assistant professor, Taleigao

I had no complaints when I was younger, I could do with less sleep and happily carry on my daily responsibilities. But I believe it does take a toll on one’s health as one grows older and our body finds it difficult to adapt to irregular sleep. When one has responsibilities one cannot help it. I also believe that God will take care of it!

Fr Joaquin Lobo, Panaji