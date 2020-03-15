All about the funny

JP Pereira

Sybolia Nevita Fernandes comes from a family that loves to laugh and have fun. And it is this joy for life that she brings to the stage in her performances.

“Neither my parents, nor any family member, acted in tiatr. The fun and laughter that abounds in our family makes one big tiatr. We, including my brothers, enjoy lots of sharing and caring. This continues on stage and makes acting so much fun. It is natural!” she says.

Indeed, Fernandes was introduced to the joys of plays and acting at the young age of 12 when she directed a one act play ‘Kottecho Sorop’ that was performed in her village of Chinchinim.

“We won the second place. This encouraged me and as a catechist in the Church, supported by Fr Clifford Castelino, I continued writing and directing Christmas skits with my fellow catechists,” she says. And even today, she and her brother Bensween continue with these presentations and have received good support from the parish priests. “Now, I am well known for my acting skills in the village. The Church does play a major role to encourage and nurture talent,” she says.

The young lady continued with her love for drama in school, college and even in the nursing college (Institute of Nursing Education, Bambolim). She would write one act plays and along with her classmates, would perform these for the annual gatherings, farewells or other functions. She performed monologues and a play she wrote in Hindi ‘Hamari Videshi Bahu’ and directed during the higher secondary days, bagged the third place at the State Level One Act Play Competition. For the World Konkani Day in Mangalore, she trained her classmates to present a mando and in the nursing college, presented a tiatr titled ‘Aai Bhandavoilean Danvli’, which was quite a laugh riot. Besides these she participated in various singing competitions at the village level and was involved in street plays on health education for patients at the Goa Medical College, Bambolim and the Hospicio in Margao.

Later when seminarians Warren and Slater were releasing ‘Tevia-cho Put’, she was cast as one of the main comediennes. Alfred de Chinchinim then booked her to perform the comedy in his folk plays, released during Carnival. “I am grateful to Alfred for this opportunity and the trust he had in my ability. I was offered many cash awards for my acting and have been with this troupe for the last three years,” she says. In 2019 an offer came from Kisan de Chinchinim and he cast her in his ‘Tanchi Chuk Kosli’, an impressive play on dysfunctional families and the effect on the children. She rocked as a fisherwoman with great dialogue delivery and right on cue, creating plenty of fun and laughter. Every entry was full of fun. She created quite an impression at the TAG competition for popular tiatr.

“Professor Vithoba Malkar has been an inspiration. He guided and encouraged me and always said that I was meant for the big stage. My nursing friends have been supportive. I am grateful to them. My God has blessed me with this talent to keep others smiling and a family, that is so good and full of fun,” she says. And although initially her family was not very keen about her joining the stage she somehow convinced her mother, performed well and was appreciated. “The only problem I faced was a bit of jealousy and crab mentality, which I managed to overcome. I suppose that is part of the entertainment world. But I am happy with what I have done,” she says.

However, the young Konkani actress will now be heading to London to work in London for a couple of years. “But I will be back on stage on my return to Goa,” she says.