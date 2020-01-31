All about bridges

Kedar Kulkarni

“Papa, please explain to me the various types of bridges. I want to explain the same to my classmates so that the next time we go for a picnic or a tour we can identify the types of bridges we come across,” Raju asked, one afternoon.

“Okay, Raju, the simplest bridge, that we come across, is that of a fallen tree that connects two ends of a stream of water. Similarly, the simplest constructed bridge is the ‘sakav’. It is simply a concrete slab put across a small obstruction –be it a small stream of water or a narrow river – to connect two banks. A sakav is generally constructed when the crossover distance is small. This type of bridge is the easiest to build and can endure heavy loads. You will find many such bridges on highways. These may be constructed to cross over a road below, a small stream, etc. When the length of the span increases then the construction becomes a bit heavier and needs a lot of reinforcement to withstand the load of the traffic. These are the simply-supported beam type of bridges that have a horizontal beam resting on the vertical columns.” His father explained.

“What about the cantilever type of bridge, papa?” asked Raju

“In this type of bridge, the horizontal beam is supported only on one side. It balances on the vertical column in such a way that it extends on either one side or both sides – much like the letter ‘T’; and the one next to it gives continuity to the bridge, in such a way that it forms a design that looks like: ‘TTTT’. This type of bridge allows longer spans as a horizontal beam can be added to the extended arms. It has an advantage that since there is a column that supports either side, this design helps in reducing the other supporting members required during construction work. All the more important if the bridge is being constructed across a river.” He explained further.

“While a suspension bridge, as the name suggests, is when the deck is suspended below the cables on vertical suspenders. There are supporting frames or towers where the main cables are anchored. The suspenders are then fixed to the deck vertically and fastened to the main suspension cable above. These types of bridges allow very long spans between the two supporting towers. These are less vulnerable during earthquakes but affected by gusty winds.”

“Does that mean it will swing in strong winds?” asked Raju

“Yes,” said his father, “But while it won’t swing like your garden swing – you will surely feel the movement.”

“Next, when it comes to cable-stayed bridges, cables are directly attached to the deck from the towers. So we see a web of cables originating from the tower, and attached to the deck from the centre to the end of the span, holding the span horizontal as we see in the Atal Setu,” his father concluded.

(Writer is a mechanical engineer and runs a hands-on science activity centre at Margao)