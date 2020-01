All 40 MLAs are responsible for drug menace, alleges Babu

40 MLAs failed to curb drug trade; I danced at Sunburn to promote tourism: Babu

Sunburn electronic dance music festival is over. But Babu Azgaonkar is still facing backlash from opposition on the issue of drugs.

He has appealed to MLAs and also the general public to share any information on drugs with police.

During the festival, rates of food, transport and accommodation were increased exorbitantly after tourist in large numbers.