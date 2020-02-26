Aldona Cong demands road repairs, speedbreakers

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Aldona Congress block committee on Wednesday gheraoed PWD road officials at Mapusa demanding resurfacing and repairs of road stretches in villages like Pompurba- Ecoxim, Calvim and other places.

They also demanded installation of speedbreakers and said that they would be compelled to come out on the road in protest if no steps were initiated to repair bad road stretches.

Aldona Congress block committee led by general secretary Amarnath Panjikar along with block president Ashwin Desouza and other members gheraoed the PWD officials and questioned about various proposals that are pending for last one year.

They submitted a memorandum demanding taking up of work as early as possible.

Panjikar said that “last year in the month of February we had met the engineer asking to repair the road stretch in Pompurba and we were assured that it would be done, however, only patch work was carried out.”

“Now again we have been given an assurance that work would be carried out as early as possible. Even internal roads in Calvim and other places are in bad condition,” he said.

Apart from road repairs, their demand is also to install speedbreakers at Olaulim-Sai Nagar junction at Gawar where several accidents have taken place. “We have met the deputy collector who has assured us in that regard,” he said.

Assistant engineer Satyendra Bhobe informed that “the Aldona Congress block wants rumblers converted into speedbreakers at various places in Aldona constituency for which we had tendered more than once but no one was ready to take up the work. Now work order has been issued and so this problem will be solved”.

Bhobe said that “we have carried out estimate of hot-mix carpeting work of various roads and awaiting government’s approval and once we get it hot mixing will be

taken up”.