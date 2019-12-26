Alcoholics, smokers most vulnerable to TB

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

Panaji: Alcohol abuse, smoking and indoor air pollution are the biggest risk factors for the spread of tuberculosis or TB not only in Goa but also across the country.

“Alcohol lowers immunity. Alcoholics particularly in Goa tend to eat less and as such, tend to lose strength, which lowers their immunity. Besides, alcoholics stay in poor or unhygienic surroundings, they work in unhygienic working conditions and also drink in unhygienic bars,” said a prominent doctor from the state.

Stating that alcohol combined with smoking could prove to be lethal for a patient, the doctor said, “Cigarette smoking is a prominent reason for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD blocks the airflow into and out of the lungs and it leads to breathlessness.”

The doctor went on to add that indoor air pollution is another major risk factor for TB among women, especially the ones who cook using the traditional ‘chulha’. He said that labourers working in mines, construction work and other similar occupations where there is a high level of exposure to silica dust are also vulnerable to TB.

“TB is caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis that spreads through droplet nuclei. The bacteria are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The infection destroys one’s lung tissue, causing him to cough up the bacteria, which then spreads through the air and can be inhaled by others. The symptoms of the disease include persistent coughing for more than two weeks, chest pain, weight loss, breathlessness and night sweats,” he explained.

The doctor further said that due to the lack of basic health facilities, poor nutrition and poor living conditions, the population belonging to economically backward class is at a higher risk of developing TB. He said, “Paradoxically, the office-going staff where there are air-conditioners is also prone to TB. TB-contaminated droplets can remain in a room for long enough to be carried from one corner to another,” he said. The doctor said that having proper ventilation, be it in office space or at home is a must for preventing respiratory diseases including TB. He claimed that many private doctors in Goa do not report all cases of TB to the government as per the norms laid down under the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP).

“If a private practitioner fails to adhere to the norms of treatment for TB as per RNTCP, which is based on WHO recommendations, it leads to therapeutic chaos and the emergence of multi-drug resistant, extensive-drug resistant and totally drug-resistant TB. The last two are the most lethal forms of TB,” he said adding that there is a dire need of a study to ascertain as to how many private practitioners including AYUSH doctors in the state adhere to the norms.

He claimed that due to fear of the tax authorities, many practitioners fail to reveal the number of TB patients that they treat and the drugs that they prescribe to them some of which are either outdated or without adequate scientific evidence.

The doctor said that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department ought to maintain a vigil and ensure that TB drugs are sold only by qualified practitioners. He said that TB can be conquered not only through drugs alone but by controlling the factors governing the dynamics of the disease and its transmission.

“Minimum housing standard, ventilation, reducing overcrowding, social awakening and prohibition of spitting in public places will prove instrumental in preventing TB. A ban on all forms of tobacco including electronic cigarettes, enforcing regulations on alcohol besides efforts to control HIV/AIDS is also the need of the hour,” he said.