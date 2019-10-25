AITD students deliver engineering awareness seminar

NT KURIOCITY

Department of computer engineering, Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Assagao, completed phase-I of IET Student Chapter’s Nurturing Intelligence for Curious Engineers (NICE) event which is a competition by The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) that is based in UK.

The competition is for third year and final year engineering students. The aim of the event is to encourage graduating engineers to participate in awareness to be conducted amongst prospective engineers of junior college science students.

As a part of this event, students of AITD along with IET coordinator of AITD, professor Sagar Naik visited higher secondary schools of Goa, namely, DM’s PVS Kushe Higher Secondary School, Assagao; St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Aldona and Shri Shantadurga Higher Secondary School, Bicholim.

In the seminar given by students titled ‘Engineering and Various Disciplines of Engineering’, students of AITD focused on various engineering branches and their core concepts, including some real world examples and latest technologies in each of the fields. Students also explained the concepts of engineering by providing some live demonstration of the working models to higher secondary school students.