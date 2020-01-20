Afghani student stabbed by 4 persons, in ICU

Four Goan youth chase down, accost and stab one 23 year old Afghani student studying at Goa University,

stab him after verbally abusing him with bad words on the main University, Dona Paula road. Police arrested one of the assailants. The 23 year old is still in ICU, serious but stable.

Police say that they are investigating that matter. They say that an FIR and further arrests are likely. The students friends say that the student was sitting at look out point when he was initially approached by four youth on a bullet and a scooty.