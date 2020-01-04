Aaren double hands FC Goa 3-1 win over Corps of Signals

NT NETWORK

Rawanfond

Striker Aaren D’Silva netted a double while defender Leander D’Cunha scored a goal as FC Goa registered a well-deserved 3-1 win against Corps of Signals in the GFA Goa Professional League match played at 3MTR grounds, Rawanfond, Navelim on Friday.

Leander put FC Goa into the lead in the 18th minute. Medio Nestor Dias floated a free kick across the face of rival goal mouth where a Signals defender missed the ball to clear to safety, which allowed Leander — who was lurking around — tap the ball in to score his team’s first goal.

FC Goa buttressed their lead in the 25th minute following a flag kick which Nestor dispatched inside the rival’s six yard box. Leander headed it towards the rival goal but the ball hit the cross bar and came back into play of which Aaren took full advantage and hammered the ball in.

Corps of Signals retaliated with some quick forays but lacked ideas to convert their chances into goals.

Menzio Dias, Signals under-20 striker, made some moves but he lacked support from his teammates as his good efforts went in vain. Menzio could have scored in the 28th minute but his well-taken shot missed the target narrowly.

After some persistent efforts, Corps of Signals pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute through medio Shuklab Bordoloi when he made a dash to the ball after Signals striker Vishnu Chettri hit his 30-yard shot on the FC Goa’s cross bar. The ball ricocheted and came back into play and Bordoloi rushed in to slam it inside the FC Goa nets, giving no chance at all to keeper Antonio Da Silva who had a relaxed day under the bar.

FC Goa made the score 3-1 in their favour in the 52nd minute when Aaren completed his brace for the day. Attacking medio Flan Gomes raced down the left flank, dodged an oncoming rival defender and passed the ball to Aaren whose stiff grounder had no answer from Signals keeper Binu Purushothaman. With this win, FC Goa have now collected 26 points from 13 matches while Corps of Signals stay on eight points from 13 matches.