Nominations for ZP elections have slowly started pouring in. Two candidates of the BJP and one of Aam Admi Party filed their nomination on Monday, the fifth day. And AAP has also declared more names. On the other hand, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has started campaigning for ZP elections.

Siddhant Dessai filed his nomination for Xeldem in the presence of Power Minister Nilesh Cabral while Bastora deputy Sarpanch Manisha Naik filed nomination from Aldona along with BJP activists.