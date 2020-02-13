A world of wonder

‘Wonders of Colours’, an art exhibition featuring artwork by Nehnaaz Taj, Bindu R, Beena Joshi, Malyadri K, Satish Ryali, Mahesh Babu and Abdul Azeez from Bengaluru, Samoj KC and Shanto Lonappan from Kerala And Kesava Rao from Hyderabad was held at Ujwal Art Gallery, Vagator. The paintings on display encompass various media and styles and depict nature, spirituality, etc. The exhibition was inaugurated at the hands of portrait artist, Sanjay Harmalkar in the presence of senior artist and sculptor, Sadashiv Parab; artist and art critic, Naguesh Rao Sardessai; artist Damodar Madgaonkar; curator of the exhibition, Malyadri K, Sudesh Pednekar, director of Ujwal Art Gallery and the participating artists.