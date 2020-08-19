A time for reflection

Sanio Fernandes together with a team of musicians assembled by the Goa Diocesan Centre recently released the song ‘Vell Kakluticho’ that makes one ponder on the times we are in. NT BUZZ gets you the details

Danuska Da Gama NT BUZZ

Sanio Fernandes Creations recently released the song ‘Vell Kakluticho’ featuring a team of the finest singers and musicians, assembled by the Goa Diocesan Centre.

Through this song, the Goa Diocesan Centre appeals to the people of Goa, from all religions, caste, and creed to come together in these challenging times and remain calm and hopeful with faith. “We need to follow COVID guidelines, but it is also extremely important that we get together as one humanity and face this situation with tolerance, compassion, kindness, love, and respect for each other,” says secretary, Goa Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, Fr Ronny Nazareth Fernandes.

And although this pandemic has brought in lot of economic challenges, it has also brought certain gifts to mankind, says singer Sanio Fernandes, adding that we’ve been witnessing how the Earth has started healing itself, water bodies are cleaner, the air is fresher.

Also, adds Fr Ronny, now there’s time for family and people have been drawn closer to faith during this pandemic.

“In a technology driven world, we have witnessed human beings spending more time on their hand held screens rather than relishing the real joys of life. This song is to encourage the listeners to see gifts bestowed on us and to be grateful by recognising that a challenge is God’s way of growing something inside you, preparing you for the next best outcome,” he says.

And we can overcome any challenge, through love, compassion, tolerance, understanding, and respecting each other, believes Robert Cabral, who has directed the project.

The musicians who are part of the song include include Rushz Baracho (drums), Nerissa Cardozo (keyboards), Victor Da Costa and Vailanni Fernandes (violins), Grayston Vaz (guitar), and Linus Fernandes (bass guitar).

And Sanio credits Nerissa for doing a lot of work in the background, including coordination with musicians, costume design, art direction, and also promotional aspects of the project apart from her contribution as musician and singer.

The lyrics to this song are penned by Baltazar Pontes from Aldona and the music arrangement is done by Frazer Andrew Pachecho. Jimmy Fernandes who is the managing director of Jadser Audio, took care of every detail of the production in Goa, coordinating with all musicians and video

professionals.

And given that the singers were in different time zones, with Sanio being in Dubai, there were a few hurdles in terms of collaboration, including the shoot schedule being disrupted due to lockdown.

“But we managed to pull this together because our entire team believed in the importance of the message,” he says.