A slice of the Goan life

With the aim of reviving age-old traditions of Goa, Folk Living recently organised another edition of ‘Folk Kitchen’. The event began with a walk through a cashew plantation to the house of the village host, Sunanda. At the house, participants got an opportunity to prepare food, the traditional way. Participants were taught how to create fine rice paste using a ragdo (grinding stone). Participants were also enlightened on Goa’s fading culture and traditions by Nilavati Shabdule Gaonkar

and Shailavati Gaonkar.

After being served traditional Goan fare, participants were given an opportunity to trek to the River Sal, witness villagers planting crops in the fields and experience

the Goan life.