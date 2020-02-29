A guide to using Asian fermented foods

Gita Hari

Fermented foods like tempeh (a soy-based alternative to tofu), miso (a paste of fermented soybean, barley and koji), mirin (rice wine used in cooking) and amazake (a drink made from fermented rice) are selling online and offline, and being incorporated into recipes, in India’s increasingly health-conscious cities.

Apart from the umami flavour they add to dishes, they are packed with healthy probiotics that aid digestion, enhance immunity and improve gastrointestinal health.

Here’s a look at how they should, and shouldn’t, be used:

Miso

This fermented soy paste with a salty, earthy flavour is what makes miso soup so hearty and comforting.

“It can be eaten raw, or cooked, but boiling makes it lose its beneficial probiotic qualities,” says chief clinical nutritionist at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, Sandhya Pandey. “Also, it contains high levels of sodium, so it is advisable to limit its use.”

While it tastes wonderful in marinades, sauces and batters, to get the most out of miso, its ideal use would be in a salad dressing, where it is never heated to high temperatures and therefore retains the probiotic qualities that make it so healthy.

Mirin

The principal condiment in teriyaki sauce, mirin is similar to rice wine sake but sweeter and with a lower alcohol content (and higher sugar content).

“Steam vegetables and fish with mirin or add it to marinades for a delicately sweet grilled fish or meat barbecue. This is a flavour that pairs well with ginger, soy sauce and sesame seeds,” says chef Amit Patra, of the Japanese restaurant Edo at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru.

While mirin is free of fat, it is high on sugar content and therefore not suitable for diabetics or pre-diabetics, says senior dietician with Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital, Sweedal Trinidade.

If it is being used in a family meal, mirin also should be cooked on high heat to allow the alcohol to evaporate while its flavours remain. “Mirin in salads is not heated and hence unsafe for children as it has significant alcohol content.”

Tempeh

This fermented soybean cakes from Indonesia looks like a burger patty and is often used as a meat substitute. Tempeh is fermented soybean compressed into a solid cake. It looks similar to tofu but is a dairy-free alternative that can also be eaten by vegans.

“Tempeh has a firm, dry, chewy texture and a nutty flavour that can lend meatiness to a dish. Its texture makes it versatile, and it can be tossed, sauteed, marinated, or added to curries,” says Eric Sifu, executive chef with Pebble Street Hospitality, which manages the Asian restaurants Foo and Koko in Mumbai.

Tempeh is a delicate probiotic. Once opened, it must be wrapped and refrigerated immediately. “Leave enough space around it in the fridge, as stacking will lead to overheating and undesirable fermentation, which could spoil the tempeh and make it unfit for consumption,” says chef de cuisine at the Mikusu restaurant at the Conrad Bengaluru hotel, Tenzin Namkha, In addition to its antioxidant effects, it is a great source of protein for vegetarians and vegans, says Trinidade.

Amazake

This sweet, non-alcoholic rice wine is made by mixing dried rice koji with water, and letting it ferment under very specific temperature conditions.

“Because it is made from whole grain brown rice, it is packed with nutrients,” says nutritionist Hetal Chheda. “It has active enzymes which break down carbs, fats and proteins to aid digestion. Other key benefits include improved gut-health, a boost in metabolism, better skin health, and improved immunity.”

You can have the beverage, gently warmed and flavoured with fresh ginger, on cold days. In the summer, have it chilled.

Amazake can act as a vegan substitute for milk in baking. But drink in moderation, says Chheda. It has a high sugar content.

(HT Media)