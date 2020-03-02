A decade in hospitality

Completing 10 years of a successful relationship with Panaji city, The Crown Goa has carved a niche for itself in the hospitality domain with warm service and an enduring philosophy. Believing strongly in the true sense of the word ‘hospitality’, The Crown Goa has imbibed in its most important asset, its people, the very essence and spirit of service.

The five-star boutique hotel and spa commands magnificent views of the Mandovi river, Atal Setu bridge and the Panaji city. Catering to the needs of a business and holiday traveller, The Crown Goa credits its employees, who are the centre of the hotels culture of passionate, refreshing and heartfelt service. With its 43 rooms, multiple restaurants, indoor and outdoor banquet facilities, The Crown Goa has hosted innumerable elegant functions and guests at its unique location. The hotel has been part of many personal milestones be it weddings, birthdays, launches amongst other significant events. Over the last decade The Crown Goa has been fortunate to win laurels, awards and recognition from the hotel and restaurant fraternity.

“Ten years ago we opened the doors of The Crown Goa with the aspiration of providing an unique experience for travellers in the heart of the city,” said managing director, Dempo Vision Group, Rajesh Dempo, “I am incredibly proud of the success we’ve had to date. Thanks to our employees for bringing our vision to life, and to our guests for allowing The Crown Goa to create their favourite travel memories over the last 10 years.”

The Crown Goa story has been one of vision, innovation, growth, and perseverance, and stands as a testament to the strong value that management places on its people — whether guests, employees, suppliers or partners.