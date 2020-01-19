A decade gone by… but Dino’s here to stay

He’s getting back on screen as a producer and actor after a sabbatical of 10 years. Dino Morea who started shooting a web series recently was at Spartan Poker’s most esteemed India Poker Championship (IPC) that kick-started in Goa. NT BUZZ catches up with him

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

It didn’t feel that Dino Morea wasn’t on screen for the last decade. Still as energetic as ever and flashing his dimple, Dino joined other celebrities including Rannvijay Singha at Big Daddy Casino where Spartan Poker’s India Poker Championship (IPC) began. Currently seen in the web series Mentalhood, he has a lot coming up in 2020.

Excerpts from an interview.

Q. How excited are you about your new production ‘Helmet’ that is slated for release in 2020?

Yes, I am extremely excited and looking forward to it. We’ve got a brilliant movie, a really good plot and story line. It’s got a fantastic cast to match. We have two more days to shoot and when the movie is ready we hope to release it this July. I’ve got a brilliant team, everything’s been moving smoothly so far. I’m honestly quite excited about the movie.

Q. Ten years ago, you left as an actor and after a decade you are making a strong come-back as a producer and actor in three web series…

Well, cinema and content has come a long way since my last movie in 2011. Ever since then I’ve wanted to do something, but there was really nothing great as such in terms of the scripts that had come my way, or the movies that were being made. But if you look at the last three years, there were some fantastic movies and some very relevant content that has been created within the industry. So, I thought to myself, instead of waiting for the script that I want to be in, let’s make the script I want to be in; that’s where ‘Helmet’ came in. I’m not acting in it, but these are the kind of movies I want to make – which every Indian would like to watch and connect to. If a person can connect with a story at a certain level and is able to identify with the characters played in it, then they’re on the journey with you. But if it flies over their head and they don’t understand it, efforts are lost. So, I’m very excited to be back in movies at this time when there are amazing writers and brilliant actors making our jobs more competitive.

Q. What did you do during these ten years? What kept you away from movies for so long?

I took a backseat, invested in a couple of businesses, set up a few companies. Unfortunately, one is shut down, but two are running really well with the help of great people. I started doing things, which are totally out of the box, investing in technology companies, mentoring and helping people make companies successful, while at the same time dabbling in how to start my production outfit. ‘Helmet’ has taken two and a half years in the making, putting the ideas and writing together to start a journey. The story began in 2016, we started shooting in 2019 and its release is in 2020. We’ve also developed two more scripts and spent a good amount of time creating good content.

Q. How was it possible to be away, yet have the connections to come back?

If you have your mind set, you’re ambitious and you have good, pure intentions there will always be a way to pursue your dream.

Q. How has digital media changed the idea of filmmaking and viewing according to you?

Viewing and consumption of visual content has changed a lot. Consumers not only use the medium of theatre but now it’s their televisions, mobile phones, laptops that are being used to consume content. Also, content creation is very different today because we have youngsters coming up with a variety of content and becoming influencers. Content has become quick and easy; short viral videos are fun and interesting. Yet, the whole cinema experience will remain the same. Having said that, a lot of people are consuming content through OTT’s (Over The Top media services) due to variety and acceptance of new content.

Q. Can you name a favourite movie or series that you’ve watched recently and can’t stop raving about?

Oh, there are so many! I just finished watching ‘Messiah’ and it was a brilliant show. Before that I watched ‘Chernobyl’, a documentary series on the Chernobyl Nuclear Holocaust which was fantastic.

Q. You might have taken a break from Bollywood, but I’m pretty sure you’ve visited Goa a lot. So what’s generally on your itinerary besides chilling?

I come to Goa at least three to four times a year. This time I’m here to try my hand at poker at the Spartan Poker IPC event. It’s an interesting game of skill. What do I usually do? I go to the beach and relax. I like engaging in activities when I’m in Goa. I’m an outdoor person so you are mostly likely to catch me spending my time chilling at a beach, when in Goa.