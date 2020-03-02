A confluence of technology and art

Artists Prithvi Dev (India) and Andy Trootootoo (Ukraine) are all set to showcase their artworks at Sensistan in Vagator.

Said to be India’s first tech-art experience space, Sensistan offers immersive and interactive experiences that expand people’s senses through combining technology and interactive art.

Dev is a promising artist from India who works at the intersection of visual art, design, and kinetics. He studied industrial design at the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating in 2015. After working as a designer in New York, and in India, in 2017 he shifted focus to conceptual art and is now based in Bengaluru. Unusual questions, varied exposure and clear thinking in his practice gives new perspectives into established concepts. He has exhibited at the Nature Lab Gallery and Woods Gerry Gallery in Providence, at a group show in Tribeca, New York, and in galleries in New Delhi and Bengaluru. His sculptures are like jitterbug transformers that use a clever form of geometry to expand and contract. They’re all connected and related to each other in many fascinating ways. Each has an interesting pattern, illusion and

story to tell.

Trootootoo is a visionary and psychedelic UV artist from Ukraine. The images created by him cannot be called simple. Gradient, fluorescent paint, multi-layered, variety of details and textures allows developing serious philosophical and spiritual ideas on the canvas. Each picture, like a thick book, tightly contains a lot of stories. Travelling through the worlds of Trootootoo, the viewer is immersed in his experiences, and associatively finds his own meanings. The artist writes about his vision of love, beauty, the interaction of people with each other and within themselves. Everything is sincere and very truthful (“trootootoo” = “true to two”). In addition to writing pictures, creating sets of spaces, installations for exhibitions, Trootootoo creates clothes with exclusive company drawings. In the journey through the worlds of Trootootoo you will immerse in a meaningful experience by reflections and interpretations

coming from within.

At the launch not only will one get to appreciate the artwork but also get an opportunity to meet and understand the concept/inspiration from the artists.

Entry fee: Rs 300 per head

About Sensistan

Sensistan is a tech-art and multimedia space, located at Alto Badem, to experience interactive arts and entertainment in Goa. It was born out of the co-founders NGO Cyrcus Collective which includes Shammi Raj Balla, Stephanie Ludwig, and Lavanya Manem, and focuses on tech-art therapy for under-privileged children. The NGO had conducted activities in Cambodia, Indonesia and the Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh.

The space offers immersive and interactive experiences that expand people’s senses through combining technology and interactive art. Dedicated installations, performances and activities provide a playground for adults and children. All the installations inspire to be sustainable, up-cycled, immersive and interactive, along with having a thought provoking message.

Visitors can also play and interact with the latest Virtual reality (VR) experiences. The space also plays host to Do It Yourself and prototyping workshops, presentations and talks (STEAM) which invite for learning, discussion and getting hands on building tech-art.

The income from admissions to Sensistan supports creative learning for under-privileged youth in Goa and artistic exchange between international and Indian artists through residencies and workshops.