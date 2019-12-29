A Christmas message

The festive season often sees people unleashing their creative side to come with unique creations. NT BUZZ highlights two such quirky innovations in the state

Annoushka Fernandes NT BUZZ

When things get topsy turvy

Climate change has become a serious issue for Planet Earth. But during festivals, people tend to ignore how decorations can also contribute to this.

Thus, in order to highlight this, owner of Big Foot Art Gallery, Loutolim, Maendra Alvares has created a unique upside down Christmas tree. “This tree is made of plastic and is decorated using wealth out of waste such as straws, plastic spoons, chip packets, plastic bottles, plastic spoons, and more,” says Alvares, adding that the delay in monsoons and subsequent delay in growth of fruits this year, motivated him to create this. “Climate change is turning everything upside down and that was the whole idea behind the tree being upside down,” he says. Through this, Alvares hopes to educate school children and gallery visitors about climate change. “We have to start taking care of the climate and we have to start thinking about our children, the future generation,” he says.Ringing in unity

In a wonderful display of unity between religions, Rupesh Naik and his friends have created a 30 feet tall bell opposite St Francis Chapel, Portais, Panaji.

Interestingly, the iron material used to create the bell was previously used to create an enormous sky lantern for Diwali by Naik and company. “The Christian youth in my area helped me create the Diwali lantern. Hence, through this initiative, I want to tell people that we should always be united no matter which religious festival it is,” says Naik, adding that he will reuse the materials next year to make something else.

The bell which took nearly 10 days to complete has been made also to help ignite the Christmas spirit in the city, adds Naik, while crediting the efforts of his team in creating the bell. “The youth who helped me are either working or studying and we would come together in the evening and work on the bell till 4 a.m. Despite the time constraints we were able to complete it,” says Naik.