A call to improve mental health

NT BUZZ

In commemoration of World Mental Health Day and International Day of the Girl Child, the Village Child Committee and Senior Citizens of Moira organised a programme at the Village Panchayat hall.

Green is the colour of mental health representing hope, strength, support and encouragement. The public was therefore encouraged to wear a green ribbon on their wrist in solidarity with those suffering with mental illness.

Speaking at the function, Sr Gracy Rodrigues of Caritas highlighted the importance of mental health along with physical, emotional and psychological health to live a balanced life.

Resource persons from the victims assistance unit, SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) Goa, Pranjali and Pratiksha shared the initiatives undertaken by the organisation and highlighted the dangers of underage driving, exam stress, ill effects of social media, etc.