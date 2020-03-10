A brush with creativity

‘Monochromes’ is an ongoing art exhibition at Cafe Rasa, featuring the works of nine women

artists from around Goa. NT BUZZ gets more details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Nine women artists from varied professional backgrounds have showcased their creativity at an ongoing art exhibition titled ‘Monochromes’ being held at Cafe Rasa, Panaji. It is organised by Pathiks (travellers on the path of exploration, expression and enlightenment, an artists’ collective, and is curated by artist and educator, Vaishali Lall.

As the director of Pathiks, Lall usually gives all the 30 artists a theme to work on. Those interested work on it and she organises an exhibition. This time nine artists, incidentally all women, have participated. The theme given was to create a painting using monochrome shades. Of these, a total of 39 works, done on canvas and paper, in oils and acrylics, were selected, and are on display at the exhibition.

The artists whose works are being showcased comprise of Gauri Keni (engineer); Kiran Karekar (student); SC Jashmi (student); Jolyan Dias Sapeco (student); Pratiksha Sutar (doctor); Rashmi Naik (dentist); Raysancia D Cunha (student); Suvarna Gaonkar (homemaker); and Sweta Gaitonde (lawyer).

An amateur artist, Sapeco is currently pursuing her BSc in Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar. She loves painting and sketching and more over finds her joy in creating different mandalas. “This is my third exhibition and I have displayed three artworks. Two of these are acrylic paintings on canvas and one is a painting with mandala in it,” she says, adding that she believes that art is truly a stress buster especially when it comes to mandalas. “It’s something that just touches your soul,” she adds.

Gaonkar meanwhile is a homemaker and has worked in the field of training and management. She has also previously worked as an assistant lecturer. For this exhibition, she has displayed a total of six acrylics on canvas, with a focus on the style of dot mandala. She believes that while any form of art gives you peace of mind and relaxation, mandala dot art for her is an excellent stress reliever. “I enjoy dot art and have been receiving appreciation from friends and family. My art generates in me a sense of positivity and fulfilment,” she says.

Sutar meanwhile is a general physician by profession, and uses art as a conduit to let her emotions out. She usually works with acrylics, mostly doing abstract work. “For Monochrome I have put up six artworks, inspired by daily objects, experiences and childhood memories. For example, ‘Fika’, is a Swedish word for coffee breaks with friends, whereas the painting ‘Old Soul’ is inspired by the four string instrument ukulele,” she explains. Art, she adds, is a language to express without masks.

For Keni however, this is her fourth exhibition so far. An electrical engineer by profession, she has five artworks on display.

Among the artists is also Karekar, a final year BBA student from SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Cujira. She is not a professional artist. “Art was a hobby that started in my free time and gradually I started loving it,” she says. Karekar has displayed one artwork for the exhibition called ‘The Blue Eyes’. The painting displays a zebra with blue eyes.

Another artist, D Cunha is currently pursuing BA at Dhempe College of Arts & Science, Miramar, and in particular enjoys working with acrylics, watercolours and sketching as well. She says: “I have been an art enthusiast for long. I love to experiment with different methods and new ways of exploring art. I tend to learn and grow through each art piece that comes my way. I believe that life is art and you need to live yours in colour.”

At the exhibition she has showcased three of her artworks titled ‘Mystica’, ‘Wilderness’ and ‘Elegance’, all based on nature. Mystica in particular is special because there’s no usage of a paint brush here. She has merged the paints with her fingertips.

Naik who is a medical officer by profession has displayed two of her favourite paintings namely ‘Fearless’ and ‘Frozen Mountain’. Both are acrylics on canvas.

An advocate by profession Gaitonde has put up nine works wherein she has tried to show that positivity can also flow out of dull colours like black and white.

And lastly, Jashmi is an acrylic and watercolour artist and currently a student of English Literature. She has on display three works – ‘Bleeding Soul’, ‘Blossom’ and ‘Territorial marking’ “My goal is to make the viewers ‘feel’ through my art,” she says.

(‘Monochromes’ will be open for public till March 15 between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Cafe Rasa, Panaji)