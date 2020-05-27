9 more COVID patients recover in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state have come down to 31, as nine more COVID patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

However, the state recorded a new confirmed case of the dreaded virus.

Health secretary Nila Mohanan told a press conference in Panaji that all the nine ‘recovered’ patients were discharged from the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital and placed under quarantine.

Earlier, on May 22 nine COVID patients recovered; another three patients had recovered from the disease on May 24.

On May 26, another nine patients had defeated the deadly virus. Till date, Goa has seen 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 31 are currently active and 37 patients have recovered from the disease.

The health secretary said the person who tested positive for COVID on Wednesday is from Goa and had travelled to Mumbai to bring back two of his stranded family members.

Although both the family members tested negative for the COVID-19, they have been quarantined and closely monitored.

As per the media bulletin issued by the directorate of health services, three new suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Goa on Wednesday.