9.5 mn MT extracted ore to be moved soon

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that all 9.5 million metric tonne ore, which is lying on the 88 mining sites across Goa, will soon be transported.

“Till now, royalty has not yet been paid for significant chunk of this extracted ore,” he informed.

The Supreme Court in its recent order allowed the transportation of royalty paid ore in the state within six months.

Sawant said that even the non-royalty paid ore lying at these 88 leases will be transported once its royalty is paid.

Meanwhile, he announced March 22 as the new tentative date for holding the zilla panchayat elections in the state.

“The ZP elections scheduled to be held on March 15 have been postponed by seven days in view of the festive season of Holi,” Sawant said, pointing out, “The notification as regards reservations for these elections will come out soon.”