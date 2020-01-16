72nd Army Day celebrations

NT BUZZ

On the occasion of Army Day, 2-Signal Training Centre organised a programme titled ‘Know Your Army 2020’ at Campal Ground, Panaji. The main objective of the event was to motivate youth and students to join the armed forces. The two-day event featured a showcase by the army pipe and brass band for the spectators present. Among numerous cultural programmes, a dog show was also organised with trained dogs displaying their skills.

Military equipment was also exhibited at the fair. A display of ‘Malkhamb’, a traditional Indian sport in which athletes perform various postures on a wooden pole, was also held as part of the celebrations. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in India.