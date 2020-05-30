7 held for obstructing Taleigao panchayat ghar works

Panaji: Panaji police on Saturday arrested 7 persons for allegedly obstructing the land filling work undertaken by the Taleigao village panchayat in its property at Taleigao.

According to information these persons were protesting against the land filling work undertaken in the field where panchayat ghar will be constructed by the Taleigao panchayat.

Those arrested are Pundalik Raikar, Cecille Rodrigues, Albertina Almeida, Shreya Israni, Michelle Faria, Prakash Salat and Xavier Almeida. Police said they were arrested under Section 151 CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). Later, they were released on bail.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, the police had registered FIR against 5 persons and others for allegedly obstructing the land filling work undertaken by the Taleigao village panchayat. The offence under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint) was registered against Xavier Almeida, Cecille Rodrigues, Candido Dias, Pundalik Raikar, Peter Faria and others. They had reportedly obstructed the village panchayat workmen and the trucks from proceeding to the property belonging to Taleigao panchayat while carrying out the work of land filling, police had said.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by Taleigao panchayat sarpanch Agnelo Da Cunha and the panchayat secretary Peter Martins. The incident had occurred on Wednesday evening near the Taleigao village panchayat, informed police.