67 mobiles, drugs seized from Colvale jail

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In one of the biggest seizures, the prison authority confiscated 67 mobile phones, around 1 kg narcotics substance suspected to be ganja and 200 bidi packets from the Colvale jail during a discrete raid conducted on Thursday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of inspector general of prisons Hemant Kumar. Kumar took charge as IG prisons on August 30.

A senior officer in the prison department said that to prevent such things from happening in the future, a formal inquiry will be initiated to know as to how these banned substances have been smuggled into the jail.

The raiding team comprised of jail officials and a separate team of policemen from the Indian reserve battalion (IRB’n).

Sources informed that majority of the jail personnel including the IRB police manning the outer-ring and main gate were unaware of the raid.

Sources claimed that the prison authority kept the raid discrete so that there is maximum impact. The raid was a success as the raiding party unearthed 67 mobile phones, 1 kg narcotics substances suspected to be ganja and around 200 bidi packets from the prison cells, one of the biggest seizures.

Incidentally, this year in June two persons were caught red-handed by IRB staff deployed at entry point in

possession of narcotics drugs suspected to be ganja worth around Rs 4,000 which was being allegedly smuggled into jail premises. Similarly, in March 14, a jail guard attached to central jail was caught red-handed with narcotics drugs suspected to be ganja worth Rs 10,000 at the frisking point by IRB’n staff.

It may be recalled that the prison authority had claimed to have taken a number of preventive measures to curb illegalities at the new modern central jail, Colvale.

Officials in the prison department had said that raids are being conducted regularly in the cells in order to curb banned articles, if by any means or out of sight have reached to the prisoners, such as mobile phones, tobacco, intoxicated substances, weapons etc.