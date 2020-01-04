6-star Vijesh, ton-up Sumiran make it Goa’s day

NT NETWORK

Porvorim

A fine bowling display by seamer Vijesh Prabhudesai (6 for 14) and brilliant batting by opener Sumiran Amonkar (115) helped Goa dominate Manipur completely on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at GCA Academy ground in Porvorim on Friday.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Goa rode on Vijesh’s fine bowling as they bundled out Manipur for a paltry 106 in just 32.1 overs. Opener Sumiran then hit yet another century to help the hosts reach 225 for 2 and take a 119-run first innings lead at stumps.

At the close of day’s play, debutant Vaibhav Govekar is batting on 64 and giving him company was Amulya Pandrekar who is unbeaten on 4.

Earlier in the day, Vijesh Prabhudesai’s sensational bowling display created havoc in Manipur camp as he reduced them to 6 for 9 in just 9.2 overs.

Vijesh inflicted first blow in his first over itself when he induced an edge off opener CB Singh to wicketkeeper Smit Patel when the visitors had only one run on the board. In his second over, Vijesh trapped Manipur’s No 3 batsman Karim in front of the wicket for just 2, leaving Manipur tottering at 2 for 5. In his third over, Vijesh dismissed TA Singh and SJ Singh, both for naught, as the visitors found themselves in a precarious situation at 5 for 5. In his fourth over, Vijesh removed Manipur captain KP Singh, also for naught, for his fifth wicket in the morning as visitors’ score read 5 for 5. Vijesh continued his wicket taking streak and got one more wicket, his sixth, in his fifth over as he dismissed KM Dharmendra for a duck. With 6-9 in just 10th over of the innings, it looked like Manipur were heading towards an unwanted record of getting dismissed to a lowest total in the history of Ranji Trophy.

But that was not to be as opener Al Muhammed in the company of Rex Rajkumar played cautiously and tried to resurrect Manipur’s innings. The duo somehow took the total to 35 when Rex was scalped by Lakshay Garg for 21. Rex gave Muhammed the company for almost 10 overs and added 26 runs for the 8th wicket. Though Manipur were losing wickets at regular interval, opener Muhammed maintained his composure and held one end tightly, and taking the remaining batsmen along he helped his team cross the 100-run mark. Muhammed was the 9th batsman to fall as Goa captain Amit Verma dismissed him for a well-made 43. Manipur’s innings finally came to an end at 106 in 32.1 overs.

For Goa, besides Vijesh Prabhudesai’s 6 for 14, Lakshay Garg, Felix Alemao, Amulya Pandrekar and Amit Verma contributed with one wicket each.

In reply, Sumiran Amonkar and A Kaushik started solidly and gave Goa a 68-run partnership for the first wicket in 17.2 overs before the latter was dismissed for a well-made 34. Sumiran then in the company of Vaibahv Govekar saw to it that no more damage was done on Goa’s innings. The both faced Manipur bowlers with ease and added 144 runs for the second wicket before Sumiran lost his wicket for 115. He hit 12 fours in his 164-ball knock. Amulya Pandrekar was then sent as a night watchman and he along with his senior partner Govekar remain undefeated when the stumps were drawn.