6 held for moving despite lockdown

NT NETWORK

PANAJI: Police have arrested 6 persons in 6 different cases who were found to be moving without any valid reasons thus violating the government orders on total lockdown and curfew.

Police have also impounded their vehicles in this connection. As per information 2 cases were reported in Porvorim, 2 cases in Old Goa while 1 each case in Saligao and Calangute police station jurisdictions.

So far the police in North Goa district have registered total of 14 cases related to violation of total lockdown and curfew. It may be recalled that the police had warned that people violating the government orders on total lockdown and curfew will be arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had issued advisory requesting the people to stay indoors. If people venture out of their houses defying the lockdown then they can be stopped, questioned and sent back. Non-cooperation can lead to custody for violating government orders, said police officials.