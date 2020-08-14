570 new COVID cases; Goa’s tally crosses 10,000-mark

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 10,000-mark as 570 fresh cases were detected on Thursday. This surge of cases recorded in the last 24 hours is the highest-ever single-day spike of new infections of the pandemic.

The previous biggest single-day surge of cases was reported on August 9 when the state saw 506 confirmed cases of the dreaded virus.

The last 24 hours also saw 271 more people recovering from the deadly virus. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa stand at 10,494, of which 3,491 are active. It must be noted here that 6,912 people have recovered from the disease, till date.

The state has seen 91 COVID fatalities, so far.

According to the directorate of health services, the 3,491 active cases include four persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Vasco with 407 cases, the UHC of Margao has 390 cases, and the primary health centre of Cortalim has 220 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (28), Sankhali (103), Pernem (129), Valpoi (142), Curchorem (56) and Canacona (26). The other UHCs include Mapusa (114) and Panaji (167).

COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdiction of PHCs that include Aldona (48), Betki (46), Candolim (73), Cansarvanem (29), Colvale (74), Corlim (83), Chimbel (195), Siolim (35), Porvorim (113), Mayem (75), Balli (51), Cansaulim (78), Chinchinim (12), Curtorim (96), Loutolim (52), Marcaim (64), Quepem (68), Sanguem (85), Shiroda (59), Dharbandora (135), Ponda (172) and Navelim (62).