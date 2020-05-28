500 seafarers to arrive in Goa today

Vasco : Two repatriation flights carrying 500 seafarers stranded in Rome and Colombo will land at the Dabolim airport on Friday. Airport director Gagan Malik said the first flight will touch down at the airport at around 1.30 am on Friday, carrying 250 seafarers stranded in Rome. The second flight will arrive later in the evening with the same number of seamen stuck in Colombo.

“The Airport Authority of India is all set to welcome the sailors… We have taken all the precautionary measures prescribed by the Union ministry of home affairs and other central agencies,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, 50 seafarers, out of the total 155 seafarers quarantined in different hotels in Vasco, left for home on Thursday after getting necessary clearance.

The remaining 105 seafarers will leave the hotels after undergoing medical tests, sources said.

Also, around 357 Russians, who had stranded in Goa, were airlifted to St Petersburg by Rossiya (B773) relief flight on Thursday.

This was 40th relief flight which was operated from the Dabolim airport.