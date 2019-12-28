5-day state budget session from Feb 3

Panaji: The state cabinet on Friday gave its approval for summoning a five-day budget session of the Goa legislative assembly. The session will begin from February 3, 2020.

The cabinet also approved holding a one-day special session on January 7, 2020, to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill so as to give ten-year extension to reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and Anglo-Indians.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that during the special assembly session on January 7, Governor Satya Pal Malik will address the House as a customary address of the calendar year.

Sawant said that the cabinet has also decided to relax Clause no 3 of the terms and conditions for refund of government share capital redemption fund by Goa State Cooperative Bank for a period of five years from financial year 2017-18 to 2022-2023. He said that the meeting also approved the change of nomenclature of the department of science and technology to the department of science and technology and waste management.

Further, the cabinet approved ex-post facto regularisation of the security service availed and payment released. It also approved continuity of services of Goa Detective Security Services and release of pending payment of Rs 12.17 lakh and also accorded expenditure sanction for Rs 9.94 lakh for the period from May 2016 to September 2019.

The cabinet also gave its approval to procure 2,308 square metres of land as a part proposal for improvement and widening of NH-17 from km 35/800 to km 37/500 in village Navelim of Salcete taluka for an amount of Rs 3.20 crore as per the policy on procurement of land under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Moreover, it granted approval to implement All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) regulations on pay scales, service conditions and minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and for implementing measures for the maintenance of standards in technical education. Sawant said that this will have an additional burden of Rs 30 lakh per annum on the state treasury.