476 new COVID cases in Goa

Panaji: The state on Friday recorded 476 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, taking the tally of the active cases to 3,720 in the state.

Some 245 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 10,970.

So far, 7,157 patients have defeated the deadly virus.

Till date, the state has reported 93 deaths linked to the deadly disease.

On Friday, around 308 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation; so far, a total of 1,630 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home.

According to the directorate of health services, the 3,720 active cases include four people who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID-19 cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Margao with 407 cases, the UHC of Vasco has 394 cases, and the primary health centre of Cortalim has 218 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (34), Sankhali (112), Pernem (136), Valpoi (144), Curchorem (65) and Canacona (33). The other UHCs include Mapusa (139) and Panaji (188).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdiction of PHCs that include Aldona (39), Betki (54), Candolim (75), Cansarvanem (29), Colvale (85), Corlim (86), Chimbel (207), Siolim (34), Porvorim (136), Mayem (97), Balli (59), Cansaulim (79), Chinchinim (21), Curtorim (105), Loutolim (58), Marcaim (66), Quepem (68), Sanguem (85), Shiroda (64), Dharbandora (152), Ponda (182) and Navelim (65).

2 more men die of COVID

Panaji: Two more persons died of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, taking the COVID death toll to 93 in the state.

As per the information provided by the directorate of health services, a 45-year-old man from Mandur died while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID Hospital.

The second fatality is a 49-year-old man from the Housing Board, Sankhali, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim. He expired on Friday.

According to the DHS, both the patients had co-morbidities.