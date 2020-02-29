40% of Salcete VP offices yet to become disabled-friendly

NT NETWORK

Navelim

Nearly 40 per cent of the 30 Salcete panchayat offices are yet to become disabled-friendly even a decade after the government had set 2008 as the year to make government buildings disabled-friendly.

The 2011 census had put the number of persons with disability in Goa at 33,002 and the government runs the risk of facing contempt of court as the Disability Rights Association of Goa had sought intervention from the judiciary after government failed to adhere to its submission even after 12 years.

It may be recalled that the state government has failed to keep up to its submission before the Goa bench of the High Court of Bombay to make public buildings accessible by 2008, however, till date nearly 40 per cent of the panchayats in Salcete are yet to act in that regard.

Sources in the know informed that many panchayats, especially in rural Salcete, continue to be ill-equipped when it comes to providing disabled-friendly facilities.

The official informed that most of such panchayats have their offices housed on the first floor so as to maximise the commercial space of shops on the ground floor. The process to make these buildings disabled-friendly will require re-designing the structure so as to maintain the slope gradient or to accommodate an elevator.

The official said that there are panchayats that have made the offices disabled-friendly, however, still a lot has to be done as was the case with Velim, Benaulim and Navelim panchayats, while Velim and Benaulim panchayat offices are shifted to the ground floor, Navelim panchayat has installed an elevator.

The official further stated that the problem lies with village panchayats like Davorlim, Rumdamol, Aquem-Baixo, Macazana, Varca, Sarzora, Chinchinim, Assolna, Raia, Nuvem, among others which are yet to make provisions for making the panchayats disabled-friendly.

Attempts to contact director of panchayats for comment on the matter proved futile till the time of going to the press.