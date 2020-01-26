40 camera traps to trace tiger movement in Mhadei

Panaji: Following the death of four tigers, the forest department has installed 40 camera traps in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary to trace movement of wild animals including tigers.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar told this daily that immediately after the death of the four tigers, the department had installed 40 cameras at various locations in the Mhadei sanctuary.

He also said that regular monitoring and patrolling has been carried out by the staff of the department in the sanctuary. It was also informed that pug marks of one more tiger were seen in Surla in Sattari taluka. However, the camera trap did not capture the tiger.

Kumar said that the department is still awaiting the reports of the tests on organs of the four tigers that died in Golavali in Sattari due to poisoning. The reports have not yet been received from the forensic labs at Hyderabad and Dehradun.