4 more Indians onboard ship test positive for COVID-19

Tokyo: Four more Indian crewmembers onboard a cruise ship moored off the Japan coast have tested positive for the coronavirus and those who are not found to be infected would be facilitated to travel back home once all the results are declared, the Indian embassy said on Sunday.

With the fresh infections, the total number of Indians infected with the virus on the vessel rose to 12, the embassy said.

Passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease started deboarding the ship, Diamond Princess, after the quarantine period ended last week.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said that over 1,000 passengers and crew will remain onboard the ship after the disembarkations.

On Saturday, around 100 more passengers, who were in close contact with the infected people on board, were allowed to deboard the ship.

“Unfortunately, results received as of 1200 JST (Japan Standard Time) include four Indian crewmembers having tested positive,” the Indian embassy tweeted.

Earlier, eight Indians were tested positive for the COVID-19.

“All 12 Indians are responding well to treatment,” the mission said.

The Indian embassy said the Japanese authorities have confirmed that samples from all passengers onboard the ship collected for the test are being processed.

“All results expected by 25/26 Feb. Indian nationals on the ship, who would not test positive, will be facilitated by Indian embassy soon after,” it tweeted.