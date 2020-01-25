3rd state finance panel to be set up soon

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said that the government will soon constitute the third state finance commission.

During its interaction with the Chief Minister, the 15th Finance Commission observed that the Goa government has been irregular in constituting state finance commissions and has not implemented

recommendations of any of the two state finance commissions so far in spite of having 190 village panchayats and 14 urban local bodies.

Sawant said that the third state finance commission was appointed by the government in 2016; however, it could not do much. “As suggested by the 15th Finance Commission, the state government will appoint the third state finance commission within the next one or one-and-half months,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that henceforth, according to the recommendations of the state finance commission, the village panchayats and municipalities will be provided performing grants directly from the 15th Finance Commission.

“Now we will stress more on the state finance commission. Once it is appointed, the government will give it powers so that it can start work such as preparing reports of the rural and urban local bodies’ performance,” Sawant said.

The 15th Finance Commission also observed that all the functions mentioned under the Eleventh and Twelfth Schedules of the Constitution have not yet been fully devolved to the local bodies in the state.