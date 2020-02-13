38 arrested for trespass, destruction of property, molestation at Baga hotel

The police on Thursday arrested 38 assailants who had taken over La Calypso hotel in Baga. They allegedly molesting staff, interfered with guests and destroyed property. SDPO Porvorim Edwin Colaco said that police went to the hotel after a early morning distress call. It took the police almost 6 hours to control the issue.

FIR has been filed after a complaint registered in the matter. Police say that a complaint by the person running the hotel. The police say that 38 assailants kept the La Calypso staff hostage for nearly 6 hours.

